Duane Svehla

Duane Svehla

July 26, 1949 - January 16, 2022

Duane Svehla, 72, of Linwood, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

A memorial service will be held for Duane in the spring, and he will be buried next to his parents in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Duane was born July 26, 1949, to Frank and Lydia (Poulas) Svehla. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1967. He lived and farmed on the family farm all his life. Duane is survived by his friends, neighbors and many cousins.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.

