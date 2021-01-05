Duane Svoboda
September 18, 1944 - December 21, 2020
Duane Svoboda, 76, of David City, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, Nebraska, with Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation was on Monday with a Rosary, also at the church. Committal was at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
Duane began his journey on Sept. 18, 1944, in David City, as the child of Joseph G. and Rose E. (Kozisek) Svoboda. He attended area schools and graduated from East Butler High School in Brainard in 1962. He joined the United States Navy that year to answer the call to serve his country. During his time in the Navy, he represented our country with pride and honor in many ports of call. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married his best friend, Connie Palensky, on Oct. 5, 1968, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. The unconditional love they had for one another grew from the two of them to a beautiful family of five, which included Dawn Marie, Robert Allen and Eric Charles. He worked for over 40 years at the Butler Public Power District as lineman, meterman and then Operations Manager, retiring in 2006.
Surviving Duane are his wife, Connie of David City; sons, Robb (Trudy) Svoboda of Rising City and their children Emma and Eli; Eric (Shannon) Svoboda of Wisconsin and their daughter, Charleigh; the children of Dawn, Josh, Ryan, Craig and Adam Pavel; siblings, Adrian (Glennie) Svoboda, sister-in-law Joan Svoboda of Lincoln, Teresa (Ron) Hammond of Kansas, Tom (Diane) Svoboda of Dwight; and many nieces and nephews. Duane is also survived by his loving in-laws, Leonard (Loretta) Palensky, Jr., Jerome Jakub, Julie Chmelka and friend Leonard McAullife, Ron (Tracy) Palensky, Tim (Lisa) Palensky, Tammy Ehrich and special friend Richard Bachman, Carmen (Kevin) Broman and Pete (Re'Nee) Palensky.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; beautiful daughter, Dawn Marie Pavel; and fun-loving brother, Gerald Svoboda. Also preceding are his parents-in-law, Leonard and Goldie Palensky; and sister-in-law, Judy Jakub.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements