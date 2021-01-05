Duane Svoboda

September 18, 1944 - December 21, 2020

Duane began his journey on Sept. 18, 1944, in David City, as the child of Joseph G. and Rose E. (Kozisek) Svoboda. He attended area schools and graduated from East Butler High School in Brainard in 1962. He joined the United States Navy that year to answer the call to serve his country. During his time in the Navy, he represented our country with pride and honor in many ports of call. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married his best friend, Connie Palensky, on Oct. 5, 1968, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. The unconditional love they had for one another grew from the two of them to a beautiful family of five, which included Dawn Marie, Robert Allen and Eric Charles. He worked for over 40 years at the Butler Public Power District as lineman, meterman and then Operations Manager, retiring in 2006.