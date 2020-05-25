Dwayne Raskey
November 18, 1927-May 23, 2020
Dwayne Raskey, 92, of Brainard, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at david place in David City.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Committal with military honors was at 12:30 p.m. in the Brainard Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.
Dwayne was born in Brainard on Nov. 18, 1927, to Edward and Bertha (Nelson) Raskey. He married wife Jenny (Hausner) on July 6, 1948. They had four children: Ronald, Diane, Susan and Donald.
Dwayne proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and was a member of the American Legion Post #273 of Brainard and served for some time as its Vice Commander.
He was very active in his community. He was a longtime member of the Brainard United Methodist Church and served on the church board. He was a 31 year member of the Brainard Volunteer Fire Department from 1946 to 1977, and served as its Fire Chief for 14 years before retiring from the department. Dwayne served as the Village Clerk for Brainard for several years and was a member of the Brainard Community Club. He served on the school board at one time and was a school bus driver as well. Dwayne was also a past president and member of the Western Fraternal Life Association Lodge #68. He was also a member of the Camp Creek Threshers.
He was the co-owner and mechanic for Raskey Motor Company, Inc. The company was a dealer for Studebaker Cars until 1966. Then the company was a Honda Motorcycle dealer until 1990. Prior to both of these dealerships, Dwayne and his brother Edward were in the scrap metal salvage business – Raskey Salvage Company.
In 1957, Dwayne became the sub-rural mail carrier for the Brainard area, and in 1980 became the full time carrier until his retirement in 2014. Dwayne logged over two million miles delivering mail without an accident and received the Joseph M. Kaplan Award from the National Safety Council in 2009 for his safe driving while on the job.
Dwayne was a collector of antique tractors, cars, trucks, small engines and motorcycles. He spent his spare time restoring these items. Dwayne loved to take his antique cars, trucks and tractors to surrounding area community parades.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny; daughter, Diane Foster of Brainard; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Danaher of Lincoln; son, Donald of Lincoln; sister, Rose Marie Helgoth of St. Libory; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha Raskey; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Hazel Raskey; brother-in-law, Louis Helgoth; son, Ronald Raskey.
