Dwayne Raskey

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday. Committal with military honors was at 12:30 p.m. in the Brainard Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

He was very active in his community. He was a longtime member of the Brainard United Methodist Church and served on the church board. He was a 31 year member of the Brainard Volunteer Fire Department from 1946 to 1977, and served as its Fire Chief for 14 years before retiring from the department. Dwayne served as the Village Clerk for Brainard for several years and was a member of the Brainard Community Club. He served on the school board at one time and was a school bus driver as well. Dwayne was also a past president and member of the Western Fraternal Life Association Lodge #68. He was also a member of the Camp Creek Threshers.