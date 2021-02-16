 Skip to main content
Edith Wrona
Edith Wrona

  • Updated
Edith E. Wrona

January 5, 1925 – February 5, 2021

Edith E. Wrona, 96, of Omaha, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.

Visitation was at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Meduna, and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers Masses.

To view live broadcasts of the Mass and committal service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the home page.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler.

