Edith Wrona

Edith E. Wrona

January 5, 1925 – February 5, 2021

Edith E. Wrona, 96, of Omaha, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.

Visitation was at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Meduna, and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers Masses.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler.