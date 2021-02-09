Elaine Janak

Elaine Marie Janak
March 7, 1948 - February 4, 2021
Elaine Marie Janak, 72, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, in Wahoo, Nebraska.
Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Visitation resumed from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with family present on Feb. 9, 2021. Rosary was at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass. Graveside and interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.
Elaine Marie Janak was born on March 7, 1948, in Seward, Nebraska, to Raymond and Lucille (Divis) Pekarek. Elaine graduated from Aquinas High School with the Class of 1966.
Elaine worked at St. Joseph Villa for several years as a CNA. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom for her children. She enjoyed polka music, listening to Elvis Presley, playing cards and an ice cold Budweiser. She liked watching WWE on Monday nights, game shows, western movies and Husker football. Elaine loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, family gatherings and the holidays, especially Christmas. Her hobbies included working on puzzles, TV Guide crossword puzzles, word searches and latch hook.
Survivors cherishing Elaine's memory include her children, Sandra “Sandy” (Janak) Stanek of Brainard and Dan and Kara Janak of Dwight; grandchildren, Tyson and Lacey Wren of Brainard, Danielle and James Dye of David City, Kary and Trevor Maly of Weston, Nicole Janak of Brainard, Robin Stanek of Brainard and Sara Stanek of Brainard; five great-grandchildren, Miles Maly, Briley Wren, Waylon Maly, Brody Wren and Zavian Dye; six siblings, George and Rose Pekarek, Sally and Jim Hodge, Tom Pekarek and significant other, Gayle Burnett, Don and Deb Pekarek, Joe Pekarek, Kenny and Angie Pekarek; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Elaine.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Mary; and significant other, James Bartek.
Memorials may be made to the Janak Family for future designations.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward - Dwight