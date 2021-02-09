Elaine Janak

Survivors cherishing Elaine's memory include her children, Sandra “Sandy” (Janak) Stanek of Brainard and Dan and Kara Janak of Dwight; grandchildren, Tyson and Lacey Wren of Brainard, Danielle and James Dye of David City, Kary and Trevor Maly of Weston, Nicole Janak of Brainard, Robin Stanek of Brainard and Sara Stanek of Brainard; five great-grandchildren, Miles Maly, Briley Wren, Waylon Maly, Brody Wren and Zavian Dye; six siblings, George and Rose Pekarek, Sally and Jim Hodge, Tom Pekarek and significant other, Gayle Burnett, Don and Deb Pekarek, Joe Pekarek, Kenny and Angie Pekarek; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Elaine.