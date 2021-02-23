Elaine Norton

Elaine Ann Norton

January 18, 1933 – February 7, 2021

A woman who provided inspiration and encouragement to those who knew her, Elaine Ann Norton, 88, passed away peacefully in Carefree, Arizona, on Feb. 7, 2021.

Elaine was born in Osceola, Nebraska, on Jan. 18, 1933, to Roy and Camilla Janicek Grossnicklaus. She and her close-knit siblings, Harold, Maxine (Sterner) and DeLores (Marak), were raised on the family farm bound by family gatherings and horse and buggy rides to country school. After graduating from Osceola High School, Elaine received a teaching degree from the Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney, Nebraska. After teaching kindergarten at Highland Park school in Columbus, Nebraska, Elaine married her high school sweetheart James “Jim” Neal Norton on Aug. 7, 1954, briefly settling in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she taught in the Lincoln Public School System. The couple then moved to Washington D.C., where Elaine worked as a secretary for the National Security Agency. Following a relocation to St. Petersburg, Florida, the pair returned to the Midwest in 1961, where Jim opened a law practice in David City, Nebraska.