Elono Kobza

Elono (Lonnie) Simons Kobza

February 28, 1940 – January 20, 2021

Elono (Lonnie) Simons Kobza, 80, of Surprise, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Fallbrook Assisted Living Facility in Lincoln.

A memorial mass was held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses with Fr. Michael Stec as celebrant. Burial was in the Blue Valley Cemetery near Surprise, Nebraska.

Lonnie was born on Feb. 28, 1940, to Jessie McCollister and Robert Simons in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1957. Lonnie married Frank Kobza on Dec. 8 in Columbus, Nebraska. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses.

Lonnie always enjoyed gardening, from raising a large and bountiful vegetable garden to landscaping with beautiful flowers. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to sit on her deck with Frank and Tiger, their cat, and watching the many birds in their backyard. Lonnie took great pride in her work at National Farmers Organization and as a business owner of Kobza's Korral.