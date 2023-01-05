Emil Semrad

Friends were invited to call at Van Matre Funeral Home, Cambridge Springs on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Cambridge Springs with the Rev. Mark Nowak officiating. Interment followed at Venango Cemetery.

Emil was born on the family farm in Abie, Nebraska, on Aug. 15, 1938, the son of the late Emil V. Semrad and Elsie E. Krca. After graduating from high school, he worked for Massey Ferguson in Nebraska and Iowa for several years before serving in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. On Oct. 19, 1963, he married Patricia Louise Rock. He had been employed with Goodea Construction for over 30 years, retiring as a superintendent in 2001. Emil was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Cambridge Springs. He enjoyed gardening and working on tractors and equipment and was able to build and repair anything.