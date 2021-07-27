Emil "Tom" Horak

Tom was member of the Bethlehem Chapel while living in the country, and upon moving to town, joined the First Presbyterian Church. Tom served on the Presbyterian's session and held every position possible and always looked forward to singing as a baritone with the Sunday Choir. He enjoyed getting together with friends to play a game or two of taroks, canasta or cribbage. In his down time Tom loved bowling, completing word searches and solving math problems, and most recently, playing bingo at the Villa in David City. Tom will forever be remembered by his family by his dedication to being an early bird to events, sometimes even two hours early.