Emily Clark

Emily J. Clark

March 30, 1975 - February 20, 2021

Emily Josphine (Egr) Clark went to be with God on Feb. 20, 2021, after a strong battle with cancer.

A come-and-go visitation to greet Emy's family will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Peacock Family Chapel. In addition, a visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, followed by a memorial Mass at 1 p.m.

Emy was born in David City, Nebraska, on March 30, 1975, to James and Bernadette (Lankas) Egr.

She graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School in David City in 1993 and received her bachelors of arts in accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1997.

Emy spent her 24-year career as a CPA for K-Coe Isom in Lamar, Colorado.

Emy married Bo Clark on June 25, 1999. They have two children, Cassandra Cay and James Bo. Emy loved her family, watching her children's sporting and fine arts events, hunting, boating on the lake, movies with her husband and spending time with her family in Nebraska.

Emy was strong in her faith and set an example for others.