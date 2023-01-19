Emily Havlovic

Emily Marie Havlovic

February 6, 1940 - January 10, 2023

Emily Marie Havlovic, 82, of David City, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.

Private burial at a later date.

Emily was born Feb. 6, 1940. She graduated from Milford High School. She married Joseph Havlovic on July 29, 1967. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Parish in Brainard. She was a farmer's wife and also worked at Brainard Meats, KV Vet Supply, C-K Catering and East Butler High School. She was widely known for her skills with her hobby of sewing. Her tea towels were widely sought for gifts and special occasions.

She is survived by sons, Brad (Teresa) Havlovic of Lincoln, Anthony Havlovic of Omaha and David Havlovic of Brainard; son-in-law, Paul McConnell of Omaha; grandchildren, Morgan, Caleb, Hunter, Jenna, Joshua, Matthew and Paige; brother, Merlyn Berg of Seward; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Hoover of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Margaret Kohlberg of Washington; and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Neil Berg; husband, Joseph; and daughter, Deborah McConnell.

Memorials in care of the family: 16051 Larimore Ave. Omaha, NE 68116