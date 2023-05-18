Emily L. Kliment Rezac

Emily L. Kliment was born on May 17, 1928, on the farm near Brainard to Emil and Julia (Komenda) Kliment. She attended Brainard schools, graduating from Brainard High School in 1946. On June 16, 1947, she married John J. Rezac at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard. Two children were born to this union.

Emily was a farm wife/homemaker, raising her children and helping her husband with farm work. She was involved with several groups as part of her membership at Holy Trinity Church. She was in the PCCW, a part of the funeral committee, a member of the Holy Trinity Quilters, and she would help out at Bingo when the ladies went to David Place and the Villa. She volunteered at Blue Valley and helped out when the local Bloodmobile was in town. She loved to sew, quilt, cook and bake, especially kolaches, strudels and pies. She loved spending time with her grandkids and followed them in many of their activities. She was big fan of WWE Wrestling programs, Lawrence Welk and watching the Mollie B Polka Show.

Emily is survived by her son, Steve (Jane) Rezac of Brainard; daughter, Sandra Walstrom of Blue Springs, Missouri; one brother, Joseph (Eleanor) Kliment of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John in 1998; granddaughter, Kimberly Rezac; great-grandson, Isaiah Wall; brother, Myron Kliment; and son-in-law, Douglas Walstrom in 2005.

The family requests that you celebrate Emily's life by recalling a fond memory or look back at a picture that you may have and share your memory on the website. Emily was buried on her 95th birthday. Rest in peace dear mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, with Fr. Steven Snitily and Fr. Keith Rezac as concelebrants. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.