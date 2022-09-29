Ernest 'Ernie' Leo Polivka

April 19, 1937 - September 21, 2022

Ernest “Ernie” Leo Polivka, 85, passed away Sept. 21, 2022. He was born in Wahoo, Nebraska on April 19, 1937, to John and Frances (Bohac) Polivka.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8:30-10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 14th & K Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church.

He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany in 1958-1960. Upon his discharge he returned to his previous employer. After 43 years with NEBCO he retired in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post 355, served as a Knights of Columbus, member of the Pink Sisters, Kings Men and was an Acolyte at St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years.

Ernie met his wife of 60 years, Bernice Codr, at a dance in David City, Nebraska, in 1960. He swept her off her feet and they were married two years later on Aug. 11, 1962, at Sacred Heart Church in Cedar Hill, Nebraska. Within their marriage they were blessed with eight children.

When Ernie wasn't working, his hobby was working. He was a giving man of his time and talent. Recipients of his generosity were endless, including his family, friends, neighbors, church, Foodnet and South Salt Creek Community Organization. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, auctions, refurbishing items such as wood burning stoves, china cabinets and houses. He loved polka dancing with his wife and sharing the traditions of his Czech heritage with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; children, Monica (Nortie) Warner, Marion (Shawndel) Polivka, Valerie (David) Snitily, Renee (David) Shonka, Rhonda (Monte) Tubbs and Monte (Tamar) Polivka; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Adeline Lempka and Barbara (Raymond) Benes; and special couple, Francis and Joan (Brousek) Pavel.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parent; brothers, John and Theodore; infant sons, Ernest and Eugene; and several other family members.

Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church Restoration Fund and for Masses.

Condolences can be sent to bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.