Ernest Polak

Ernest Alois Polak

March 1, 1944 - January 30, 2022

Ernest Alois Polak was born on March 1, 1944, in Seward, Nebraska, to Alois and Carrie (Vrbka) Polak and passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 77 years, 10 months and 29 days.

Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, with the family present at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Stec celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and Interment followed at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Ulysses.

Ernie grew up on the family farm south of Ulysses. He attended Seward High School and graduated with the class of 1962. He began working at Hughes Brothers, Inc. and continued for many years. Ernie then worked at Wish-Nebraska, Inc. in Ulysses for several years. He enjoyed coaching men's softball from 1969-1990 and women's softball from 1984-2007. Ernie also umpired for Ulysses teams from 1967-1982. In 1994, Ernie was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.

Ernie loved listening to polka music. He enjoyed trips to South Dakota, Missouri and Texas taking members of his extended family with him. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Huskers and cheering on family at their sporting and school events. Ernie loved his sister, Louise Polacek and her husband, Leonard, and all of his nieces and nephews. He was very generous to them, and their family was his family. Ernie was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his sister, Louise (Leonard) Polacek, Sr. of Elkhorn; nieces and nephews, Leonard Jr. (Lisa Polacek) of Pottsville, Arkansas; Steve (Peggy) Polacek of Edina, Minnesota; Lori (Kent) Lee of Albion; Julie (Rolley) Bennett of Omaha; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; and many close friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Ernie.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and two great-great-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Polak family for future designations. Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward has been entrusted with the arrangements.