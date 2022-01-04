Ernest Shonka

Ernest E. Shonka

July 21, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Ernie was born on July 21, 1937, on a farm near Clarks and was the oldest son of Ernest Sr. and Agnes (Hajek) Shonka. He attended Surprise school through 10th grade, then Ulysses where he graduated in 1955. After high school he worked at the Air Force base in Lincoln until he turned 18. He then went to work at Behlen Mfg. Co. in Columbus. Ernie was united in marriage to Doris Malovec on May 26, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. They raised their six children near Shelby and eventually on the home place while Ernie helped farm alongside his dad. Ernie took over farming the home place when his dad retired in 1975. Ernie continued to work at Behlen's as a tool and die specialist until he retired in 2002 after 47 years of employment. He continued farming until he retired in 2008. Ernie was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking the mountains with his family; he loved farming and planting trees. Ernie's kids and grandkids were his pride and joy, and he enjoyed attending their sports, musicals, concerts and especially Aquinas football and wrestling.