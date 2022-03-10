Eugene Divis

Eugene E. 'Gene' Divis

March 23, 1936 - March 3, 2022

Eugene E. "Gene" Divis, 85, of David City, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Honoring Gene's wishes, there will not be a public viewing. A funeral Mass was held on Monday, March 7 at St. Mary's Church in David City with Fr. Jay Buhman and Fr. Carson Kain concelebrating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City

Eugene E. "Gene" Divis was born on March 23, 1936, on the farm near Brainard, Nebraska, to Albert and Ludmila (Kudlacek) Divis. He attended Oak Creek grade school north of Loma and went on to Brainard High School, graduating in 1954. On April 11, 1956, Gene married Darlene Kresse at Assumption Church in Dwight. Four children were born to this union.

Gene worked as a dirt and land leveler, making terraces and dams. He also used dynamite on several occasions for his job. In 1961, the family moved to David City, where he eventually went to work for the city in the street department and later transferred to the water department, where he became supervisor. Gene retired from the city in 2001. After retirement, he went to work at Didier's Grocery part-time as carry out and stocker. Gene loved to talk to people and would speak Czech to anyone who he thought might understand. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit most of the 50 states and even made a trip to the Czech Republic. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Gene is survived by his children, Russ (Bonnie) Divis, Rick (Mary) Divis, Reyne (Bob) Viergutz and Rhonda (Alan) Zavodny; one sister, Alice Havlovic; three brothers, Donald (Connie) Divis, Albert "Bud" Divis and Edward (Rose Ann) Divis; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene on June 2, 2021; an infant sister Eleanor; two brothers, Thomas and Leonard Divis; brother-in-law, Edward Havlovic; and sisters-in-law, Martha Divis and Bernetta Divis.

Gene had requested Masses be offered for him in lieu of flowers, plants or statues.

Funeral arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.