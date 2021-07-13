Eugene “Gene” Novak
November 17, 1933 - July 5, 2021
Eugene Gene Novak, 87, of Rising City, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska, with the Rev. Steven Snitily, Celebrant. Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Military Rites and Committal at the New Holy Trinity Cemetery in Brainard, Nebraska. Lunch at the Klein Center followed committal.
Eugene E. Gene Novak was born Nov. 17, 1933, on a farm near Bee, Nebraska, to Emil J. and Ann B. (Sedlak) Novak. He attended school at Ulysses and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1951. Gene served in the U. S. Army from 1954 to 1956, serving in Japan and Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He was very proud to be a veteran. Following his army service he operated heavy equipment for Leo McGowan of Ulysses until he went into farming, once driving a scraper 1,000 miles from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Ulysses at 28 miles per hour. He had an article published in Country Magazine about his journey. On April 17, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Svoboda at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. Gene farmed near Gresham and later moved near Surprise in 1966 and continued farming until he moved to Rising City in 1981. In 1981 he began operating heavy equipment for various businesses until his retirement. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, Nebraska.
Gene is survived by his children, Catherine (Tom) Pohl of Bruno, Nebraksa, Gary (LaRee) Novak of Rising City, Nebraksa, Tony (Kendra) Novak of Rising City, Nebraska, and Mary (Andy) Sempek of Rising City, Nebraska; grandchildren, Connie (Scott) Samek, Michelle (Dustin) Ploeger, Dee (Derek) Hanson, Jennifer (Andrew) Lowe, Bridget (Jack) Reed, Taylor Novak, Shayla Novak, Mitchell (Sheree) Sutton and Kacy (Aaron) Schmid; many great-grandchildren; sister, LaDean Gibbs of Omaha, Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Duard Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; son, David; sister, Loretta Moore; and brother-in-law, Jerry Gibbs.
Memorials to the family.
