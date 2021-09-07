Eugene "Gene" Stara

Eugene E. “Gene” Stara

November 26, 1931 - August 29, 2021

Eugene E. “Gene” Stara, 89 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors were followed by the Fremont Honor Guard. Inurnment at Memorial Cemetery Niche in Fremont.

Gene was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Bruno, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Pecha) Stara. He grew up in Bruno and lived also in Brainard, Nebraska. He was a 1950 graduate of David City High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 31, 1952, to Jan. 30, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, during the Korean War. Gene worked for Frontier Corporation as a grain elevator manager. He married Shirley Murphy (Schierling) on Nov. 19, 1980, in Fremont. They moved into Fremont after Gene retired in 1996.

He was a member of Fremont American Legion Post #20, and he enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles and RV traveling with Shirley.