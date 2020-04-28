× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eugene Frederick Hayek

August 2, 1929-April 16, 2020

Eugene Frederick Hayek was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Butler County to James and Elizabeth (Sedlak) Hayek and passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 14 days.

He attended rural grade school and graduated from Ulysses High School.

On Aug. 29, 1950, Eugene and Catherine (Timoney) were united in marriage in David City. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Donald Eugene Hayek and two daughters, Constance and Suzanne. They lived all of their life in Ulysses until they moved to Columbus in 2005 and then to Seward in 2012. Eugene worked at Hughes Brothers in Seward for over 30 years.

Eugene grew up in the outdoors and did a lot of coon hunting as a kid with his coon hounds. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper and always provided his bounty to all of his family. Kate quickly learned how to cook great meals with his catch and they were delicious to us and maybe a few skeptical visitors too. He always had a great garden.