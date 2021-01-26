Eugene Hladky

Eugene Lee Hladky

April 20, 1949 – January 19, 2021

Eugene Lee Hladky, of Utica, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 71 years, eight months and 30 days.

Visitation will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward, Nebraska. A rosary will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 110 3rd St. in Utica, Nebraska. A funeral mass is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Internment will follow the funeral service at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in rural Utica.

Eugene Lee Hladky of Utica, Nebraska, was born on April 20, 1949, to Emanuel and Josephine (Vrbka) Hladky in Seward, Nebraska. He attended high school at Utica High School, graduating in 1967.

On Sept. 7, 1973, Eugene was united in marriage to Joan Nordmeyer at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Eugene farmed and also worked at Goodyear in Lincoln. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, hunting, golfing and traveling. He also liked cars, specifically the 1962 Chevy. He especially enjoyed his tomato pivos.