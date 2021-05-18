Evelyn Birkel

 Skip to main content
Evelyn L. Birkel

Age 89

Evelyn L. Birkel, 89, of David City, passed away on May 16, 2021.

Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary's Church in David City, with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the church.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

