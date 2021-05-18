Evelyn Birkel

Evelyn L. Birkel
Age 89
Evelyn L. Birkel, 89, of David City, passed away on May 16, 2021.
Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary's Church in David City, with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the church.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
