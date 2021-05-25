Evelyn Birkel

Evelyn Lillian Birkel
A funeral Mass for Evelyn Lillian Birkel was held on Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary's Church in David City with her son, the Rev. John Birkel as celebrant and priests of the Diocese of Lincoln as concelebrants. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Evelyn Lillian Birkel was born Nov. 9, 1931, to John Cuba and Helen Swerczek Cuba in rural Genoa, Nebraska. She lived on the farm and attended school through the 8th grade. On Aug. 29, 1950, she was united in marriage to Harold J. Birkel. To this union nine children were born. They resided in Genoa until 1969 when they moved to David City, Nebraska. She held various jobs throughout her life, retiring at the age of 85 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Evelyn was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister and mother, as well as a woman of simple, deep faith. Growing up on the farm she learned to cook, a skill perfected with the help of her nine children. Having nine children to feed gave her the practice to elevate her skills to a higher level. She enjoyed baking and cooking, Cornhusker football, couponing and visiting family. She was truly happiest in her kitchen and when that kitchen was full of people she could feed.
She lived in her home until the end, which was her wish. This was made possible by the loving care of her family. The food and comfort offered by family members, especially Evelyn's daughters-in-law, Vi Birkel and Mary Birkel; her daughter, Sheila Walsh; and her niece, Shana Dinges.
She is survived by Al (Vi), Bradly, Sheila (Dan) Walsh, Denise (Dave) Johnk, Jim, Lane and the Rev. John Birkel; daughters-in-law, Mary Birkel and Julie Paulson; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Genevieve Cuba and Helen (Lee) Dinges; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons, Daniel and Matthew; granddaughter, Katrina; brothers, Leonard and Richard; and sister, Phyllis Roth.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Midathada and staff, Dr. Witter, Angel Homecare and especially Renee and Sarah for their care and support over the past four years.
Memorials may be given in care of the family.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.