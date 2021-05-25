Evelyn Birkel

Evelyn Lillian Birkel

A funeral Mass for Evelyn Lillian Birkel was held on Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary's Church in David City with her son, the Rev. John Birkel as celebrant and priests of the Diocese of Lincoln as concelebrants. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Evelyn Lillian Birkel was born Nov. 9, 1931, to John Cuba and Helen Swerczek Cuba in rural Genoa, Nebraska. She lived on the farm and attended school through the 8th grade. On Aug. 29, 1950, she was united in marriage to Harold J. Birkel. To this union nine children were born. They resided in Genoa until 1969 when they moved to David City, Nebraska. She held various jobs throughout her life, retiring at the age of 85 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Evelyn was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister and mother, as well as a woman of simple, deep faith. Growing up on the farm she learned to cook, a skill perfected with the help of her nine children. Having nine children to feed gave her the practice to elevate her skills to a higher level. She enjoyed baking and cooking, Cornhusker football, couponing and visiting family. She was truly happiest in her kitchen and when that kitchen was full of people she could feed.