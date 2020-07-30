Frances Bougger
Frances Bougger

Frances L. "Frank" Bougger

October 16, 1937-July 20, 2020

Frances L. "Frank" Bougger, 82, of rural David City, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center, with the Rev. Sean Timmerman, celebrant. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with a 10 a.m. rosary, all at the church. Committal with military rites will be at St. Francis Cemetery. COVID restrictions will apply. Memorials may be made to the family.

Frank Bougger was born Oct. 16, 1937, on the family farm near David City, to Leo and Hattie (Kopecky) Bougger. He graduated from Brainard High School and later served in the United States Navy. Frank was a lifelong farmer in the David City area. He enjoyed working on his tractors and machinery, and especially loved his pets. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Center.

Frank is survived by his sisters: Patricia Frahm of David City, Connie (Donald) Divis of Brainard and Kathy (Robert) Rosno of Sioux City, Iowa; brother, Fred (Sue) Bougger of Brainard; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Joseph Frahm.

