Frances "Tanny" Pekarek

Frances “Tanny” Josephine Pekarek

July 28, 1942 - February 25, 2021

Tanny Pekarek, 78, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died peacefully at the Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.

Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the new cemetery at Brainard and then continue at noon at the City Park.

She is survived by her son, Ric E. Busboom of Bartlesville; two sisters, CeCe (Rich) Steager of Seward and Sandy Laughlin of Waynesville, Missouri; and granddaughter, Charity of Lincoln; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Joe Laughlin; son, Randy Busboom; and infant son, Randy Joe.

In lieu of flowers, any desired donations will go to a lovely headstone.