Francis Novak

Francis G. “Shorty” Novak

November 3, 1930 - February 1, 2021

Shorty was born Nov. 3, 1930, on the farm near Malmo, Nebraska, to Adolph and Helen (Placek) Novak. He attended grade school at District #92 north of Prague and graduated from Prague High School in May 1948. Francis served in the U.S. Air Force from Sept. 18, 1951, until he was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant on Sept. 17, 1955. While serving he was awarded the UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He has served in the Mojave Desert, overseas in southern Japan and southern Korea and completed his service at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas. Following his military service, he worked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary as an administrative clerk. In April 1956, Shorty began working at the Bank of Brainard as a teller and bookkeeper. He worked at the bank for many years, retiring in April 1996 after serving in many capacities including president and senior investment officer. He had remained on the bank board of directors as vice chairman until Oct. 1, 2002. He was very active in the Brainard community. Shorty served on the Brainard Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years as treasurer, secretary and president. He also served on the Brainard Village Board for 11 years. He was a permanent member of the Brainard American Legion where he held offices. Francis was of member of the Prague Presbyterian Church for 82 years until its closing in 2012, at which time he transferred his membership to the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. Shorty received many distinguished awards from various organizations in Brainard for his years of dedicated service to the Brainard Community.