 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis Stastny
View Comments

Francis Stastny

{{featured_button_text}}
Francis Stastny

Francis L. Stastny

September 16, 1929-March 16, 2020

Francis L. Stastny, 90, of Lincoln, formerly of Dwight, passed away on March 16, 2020.

A rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church with the Rev. Raymond Jansen and Andy Hammeke concelebrating Mass. Graveside service and inurnment will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic Church or donor's choice.

Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.

Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward and Dwight

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News