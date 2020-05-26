Frank Brabec
February 8, 1943-May 18, 2020
Frank Brabec, 77, of David City, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home south of David City.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center, with the Rev. Sean Timmerman and Monsignor Adrian Herbek as concelebrants. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Committal was in St. Francis Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #125. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
Frank Bernard Brabec was born on Thursday, Feb. 8, 1943, to Frank Rudolph Brabec and Martha Lavicky Brabec in David City. At the age of seven, he was diagnosed with polio and sent to Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was in the first iron lung in Omaha where he remained for six months. When he left the hospital, there were over 200 iron lung patients in his ward. He graduated from the last class of St. Mary's High School in 1961. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard of Nebraska where he served with the 3rd Battalion 3rd Regiment at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Shortly after basic training, his unit was activated during the Bay of Pigs Conflict while he served at Fort Carson, Colorado as a specialist fourth class 24 Medical Company (air ambulance). Frank was honorably discharged then returned home to farm with his father.
Frank was united in marriage on June 23, 1972, to Mary Carolyn Mitchel from Arlington, Virginia. Carloyn is the granddaughter of the late Dr. William F. and Teckla Gilmore, DDS. To this union two children were born, Daniel Frank and Pamela Margaret. Frank was a family man, a farmer, a woodworker and had a passion for creating and building anything and everything with his hands, to perfection.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carolyn of David City; son, Daniel of Ames, Iowa; daughter, Pamela (Nathan) Scott of David City; sister, Kathy Brabec of Aurora, Colorado; and the greatest joys of his life, grandsons Noah Frank and Maxwell Douglas Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha Brabec; his parents-in-law, John and Peggy Mitchel; sister-in-law, Barbra Jane Mitchel.
