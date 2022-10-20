Fred A. Vanis

June 13, 1934 - October 12, 2022

Fred A. Vanis was born on June 13, 1934, in Butler County, Nebraska to Vincent and Julia (Pekarek) Vanis, Sr. and passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in David City, Nebraska, at the age of 88 years, 3 months and 29 days.

Visitation was held 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Stec celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Ulysses, Nebraska.

Fred was the youngest of 13 children. He attended David City Public School, graduated and worked at Hughes Brothers, Inc. in Seward, Nebraska, before entering the Army. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy Policky, of Bee and together they made their home on their farm in Butler County. Fred retired from farming in 2017, while caring for his wife at home before they both relocated to david place in David City in October of 2017.

Fred was a hard-working farmer who enjoyed spending time with his family. In his free time, he enjoyed dancing with his beautiful bride (which is a vision you would never forget) and playing a few games of Bingo. Fred never met a stranger and always brought a smile to your face.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Policky) Vanis of David City; children, Deb (Rich) Besse of Columbia, Missouri, Fred Vanis, Jr. (significant other Joleen Noxon) of Ulysses, Pat Vanis of Lincoln, Barb Vanis of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tony (Jackie) Vanis of Seward, Sharon Vanis of Gilbert, Arizona, Tami (Bruce) Lavicky of Papillion and Dori (Dan) Austin of Davenport, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, Brock Besse, Brittany Besse (Rob) Wahr, Martina Vanis, Rachelle Vanis (TJ) Hansen, Ranae Vanis (Jason) Muenchrath, Kayleen Vanis, Nathan (Kristen) Vanis, Garrett (Ashley) Vanis, Spencer Lavicky, Easton Lavicky, Dane Lavicky, Trent Lavicky, Tashington Austin, Brogan Austin, Chandler Austin and Amara Austin; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter Muenchrath, Jackson Hansen, Layken Hansen, Kennedy Wahr, Liam Vanis, Aiden Vanis and Joseph James Vanis-Lopez; brother-in-law, Les Policky; numerous nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; six brothers, Ray Vanis, Vincent Vanis, Jr., Julius Vanis, Henry Vanis, Joe Vanis and Ted Vanis; six sisters, Eliska Vanis, Martha Shonka, Tillie Danaher, Eleanor Rezac, Georgia Palmer and Bibianna Schmillen; and one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Lynn Wahr.

Memorials may be made to the Vanis family for future designations.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home

Seward & Dwight, Nebraska