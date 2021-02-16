Frederick Hotovy

Frederick Gabriel Hotovy

December 20, 1928 – February 11, 2021

Frederick Gabriel Hotovy was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Seward, Nebraska, to Fred and Gabriella (Makes) Hotovy and passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 92 years, 1 month and 22 days.

Visitation was from 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 1-3 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A Rosary was to be prayed at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, Nebraska, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass.

Graveside Service and Interment was to be handled by Seward Cemetery, Seward, Nebraska. Military honors by the U.S. Army.

Fred grew up on the family farm near Ulysses. He attended District 27 country school and then graduated from Dwight Assumption Catholic School with the Class of 1946.

Fred farmed with his dad and brother until he was drafted into the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Irene Kay Hraban on Sept. 10, 1951, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska, before he was shipped off to Korea.