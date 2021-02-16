Frederick Hotovy

Frederick Gabriel Hotovy
December 20, 1928 – February 11, 2021
Frederick Gabriel Hotovy was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Seward, Nebraska, to Fred and Gabriella (Makes) Hotovy and passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 92 years, 1 month and 22 days.
Visitation was from 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 1-3 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A Rosary was to be prayed at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, Nebraska, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass.
Graveside Service and Interment was to be handled by Seward Cemetery, Seward, Nebraska. Military honors by the U.S. Army.
Fred grew up on the family farm near Ulysses. He attended District 27 country school and then graduated from Dwight Assumption Catholic School with the Class of 1946.
Fred farmed with his dad and brother until he was drafted into the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Irene Kay Hraban on Sept. 10, 1951, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska, before he was shipped off to Korea.
Fred became ill while in Korea and spent 51 days in the hospital before being honorably discharged on Jan. 5, 1953. Upon his return to Nebraska, Fred and Irene farmed with his brother in Ulysses. He also worked for Dave Tuma doing construction during that time.
In 1970, the family moved to Seward where Fred worked as a carpenter for Concordia College, retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service. Fred enjoyed working in his flower gardens and woodworking. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their activities. The couple loved driving around Seward in the evenings. Fred was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and a custodian for several years. He was also a member of the Seward American Legion Post #33 and the former mayor of Ulysses.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Fred.
Survivors include his three children, Gregory A. (Linda) Hotovy of Seward, Daniel (Chris) Hotovy of Gretna, Nebraska, and Marla (Ryon) Baumbach of Seward; seven grandchildren and their families: Jeremy (Lindsay) Hotovy and their children, Brayton, Lander, Ryler and Brecklyn; Stacy (D.R.) Herrold and their children, Rex and Rayven; Stephanie (Tom) Morse and their children, William and Joseph; Nathan Hotovy and his son, Jaxon; Eric (Jodee) Hotovy; Ashley (Alex) Volnek and their children, Hailey and Mackenzie; and Brittany (Zach) Dey and their children, Harper and Hadley; sister, Rita Kobza; brother, Father Dennis Hotovy; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; his in-laws, Joseph and Mary Hraban; brother, Stanley Hotovy; four brothers-in-law, Joe Kobza, Raymond Hraban, Joseph (Helen) Hraban and Rayfeil (Dorothy) Hraban; four sisters-in-law, Genevieve (Warren) Woodruff, Mary (Ray) Hubert, Berniece (Virgil) Vondra, and Marcella (Raymond) Hottovy.
Memorials can be made to the Hotovy family for future designations.