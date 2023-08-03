Frederick C. Miller

July 2, 1927 - July 25, 2023

Frederick C. Miller, 96, of David City, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral service: Friday, July 28, 2023, 1:30 p.m. Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City with Rev. David Palomaki officiating.

Visitation: Friday 11 a.m. until time of service.

Committal with Military Honors in the David City Cemetery. Refreshments at the funeral chapel following committal.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Fred was born July 2, 1927, in David City to Frederick and Wilhelmine (Durre) Miller. He attended area schools and David City High School. On Jan. 16, 1952, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Gall at Presentation Catholic Church, Marietta. Fred served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952-1954. They then lived on the family farm and while farming, Fred also was a New Idea Implement Dealer. In his spare time he restored antique cars. He was also an avid fan of the Nebraska football team. Fred was a member of the American Legion and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of David City and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Miller; and a sister, Alice Kroft.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements