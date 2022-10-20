Galen Stuhr

Galen Craig Stuhr
April 23, 1957 - October 14, 2022
Galen Craig Stuhr was born on April 23, 1957, in York, Nebraska, to Ralph and Flora (Kruse) Stuhr and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 14, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 65 years, 5 months and 21 days.
Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 1-8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Lowell Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Cemeteryin Seward.
Galen grew up in Bradshaw, Nebraska, where he attended and graduated from Bradshaw High School with the class of 1975. He then attended SCC Milford campus in the Tool and Die program. Galen worked for his brother-in-law, Jim Gardels, in construction until 1981. He then began working at Tenneco Automotive until 2015 when he was forced to retire due to Alzheimer's. On March 23, 1990, Galen was united in marriage to Therese Svoboda at the Faith of Christ Church in Seward. Galen loved Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to know that He is the only way to Heaven and eternal salvation. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church where he served as the treasurer of the Church Board, AWANA Leader, Divorce Care Support Group and was a Sunday school teacher. He was so proud to help renovate the current Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church building. Galen also did numerous roofing projects for people within the Hillcrest community. Galen and Teri served together on New Orleans mission trips. He enjoyed working, cutting firewood, bike riding, kayaking, trick photography, helping kids with 4-H and listening to talk radio, especially Rush Limbaugh and Bill O'Reilly. Galen was very proud to be a twin to his sister, Gayle. He loved his family and was a great husband, father and grandpa.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Teri Stuhr of Seward; three sons, Andrew (Jenny) Kadavy of Clayton, California, Nicholas Kadavy of Lincoln, Dominic (Arianne) Stuhr of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Stacy Kadavy of Lincoln; grandchildren, Peyton, Ethan and Capri Quakenbush, Tristan Cruz, Terrance Kadavy, Quincy Kadavy, Anna and Sophie Kadavy and one unborn baby due in January; five sisters, Sydney (Jim) Gardels of Norfolk, Judy Myers of York, Phyllis Thienhardt of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sheryl Stuhr of York and Gayle Stuhr of Grand Island; three brothers, Jerry (Carol) Stuhr of Kearney, Kenny Stuhr of Lincoln and Brad (Dianne) Stuhr of Frisco, Colorado; four sisters-in-law, Barb Stuhr of Prescott, Arizona, Barb (Russ) Ruth of Rising City, Connie Svoboda of Lincoln and Carla Svoboda of Lincoln; uncle, Loren (Mary Jean) Stuhr of Lincoln; parents-in-law, Willis and Maxine Svoboda of David City; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Galen was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Flora Stuhr; two brothers, Dennis Stuhr and Phillip Stuhr; and three brothers-in-law, Ken Thienhardt, Merle Myers and Mark Svoboda.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Galen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuhr family for future designations.