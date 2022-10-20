Galen Stuhr

Galen Craig Stuhr

April 23, 1957 - October 14, 2022

Galen grew up in Bradshaw, Nebraska, where he attended and graduated from Bradshaw High School with the class of 1975. He then attended SCC Milford campus in the Tool and Die program. Galen worked for his brother-in-law, Jim Gardels, in construction until 1981. He then began working at Tenneco Automotive until 2015 when he was forced to retire due to Alzheimer's. On March 23, 1990, Galen was united in marriage to Therese Svoboda at the Faith of Christ Church in Seward. Galen loved Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to know that He is the only way to Heaven and eternal salvation. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church where he served as the treasurer of the Church Board, AWANA Leader, Divorce Care Support Group and was a Sunday school teacher. He was so proud to help renovate the current Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church building. Galen also did numerous roofing projects for people within the Hillcrest community. Galen and Teri served together on New Orleans mission trips. He enjoyed working, cutting firewood, bike riding, kayaking, trick photography, helping kids with 4-H and listening to talk radio, especially Rush Limbaugh and Bill O'Reilly. Galen was very proud to be a twin to his sister, Gayle. He loved his family and was a great husband, father and grandpa.