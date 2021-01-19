Gary Gustafson

Gary Clifford Gustafson

Gary Clifford Gustafson, 74, of Newton, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center in Newton, Iowa.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association may be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.

Gary, the son of Clifford and Marie (Thompson) Gustafson, was born in Hibbing, Minnesota. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1965. He married Laurel Jane Frost on Aug. 12, 1966, in Webster, South Dakota.

Gary was a lifelong educator, retiring in June of 2006. He served schools in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. He retired as superintendent of schools at East Butler in Brainard, Nebraska. He was a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge #59 and an Angel volunteer. He was a caring and loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend. Gary enjoyed fishing, coin-collecting, gardening and reading. He moved to Newton on July 9, 2007, from David City, Nebraska.