Gary Holeka

January 8, 1946 - April 1, 2022

Gary Holeka, 76, of Brainard, Nebraska, passed away at home Friday, April 1, 2022 after a 23-year battle with prostate cancer.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with the Rev. Dale Coates officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and continues on Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m.

Gary was born in David City, Nebraska, on Jan. 8, 1946 to Jerry and Mae (Sedlak) Holeka. He resided in Brainard and graduated from East Butler High School in 1964.

Following high school, Gary farmed and served active duty with the Army National Guard. He attended business school and UNL. He worked at Goodyear, Lincoln Telephone Credit Union and Farmland Industries. Gary always kept agriculture close at heart. This influenced his career path, which led him to dedicating 30 years at Frontier Cooperative. During these years, the Co-op became an extension of his family. Upon retirement, he ended his career as CFO.

Gary married his wife, Roberta (Telecky), in 1975 and to this union three children were born -- Kelly, Nicholas and Christopher. He loved spending time with his family, including six grandchildren. Together they would go on side-by-side rides, fishing and eat ice cream treats. He always ended each visit by telling them “Love you more.”

Gary loved playing cards with friends and family. This included meeting with the guys to play Booray, poker and Cribbage. He always travelled with a deck of cards, which led to games of Darda, Canasta, Tarock or Cribbage. His favorite to play with the grandkids was Play Nine. He enjoyed woodworking and shared this with others by building many Aggravation board games and distributing them to friends. A yearly family vacation was important, as well as the adventure that came along. Sometimes, Gary created his own adventure. On a trip to San Francisco, he insisted on taking the RV down Lombard Street while the rest of the family bailed to watch his “adventure.” A favorite getaway involved a 24-hour drive and a float plane to a cabin in remote Canada for fishing and relaxation with friends and family. Gary valued many other outdoor activities, such as hunting and trapshooting. He passed along this passion and knowledge to the many kids he coached on the trapshooting teams.

Gary is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughter, Kelly (Dana) White of Papillion; sons, Nicholas Holeka of Omaha and Christopher (Hollie) Holeka of West Point; six grandchildren, Olivia White, Sully White, Bennett White, Cora White, Kazimir Holeka and Laikyn Holeka; brother, Reynold (Helen) Holeka of Brainard; sister-in-law, Anita (Robert) Vande Vorde of Grimes; brother-in-law, Ron (Sheryl) Telecky of Doniphan; and many nephews and nieces.

Gary was preceded in death by parents; sister, Adalyne Svoboda; in-laws, Riley and Adoline Telecky.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.