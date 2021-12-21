Gary Remmers

Gary Lee Remmers

Age 80

Gary Lee Remmers, 80, of David City, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2021.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Kevin Stellick. Committal was in Faith East Cemetery in rural Garrison.

Gary is survived by three brothers, Gene (Cecile), Roger and Kenneth; two sisters, Linda and Ruth (Maynard); and many nieces and nephews.

Chermok Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.