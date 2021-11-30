Gene Zegers

April 6, 1945 – November 23, 2021

Gene Zegers, 76, of Octavia, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska, with celebrant, Rev. Mike Ventre. Committal was in Marietta Cemetery in Bellwood, Nebraska.

Gene was born April 6, 1945, in David City, Nebraska, to Harold and Cecilia (Sauser) Zegers and he was the fourth of six children. Gene grew up helping on the family farm and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. Upon graduation Gene farmed and raised cattle with his brothers while being a caregiver to his parents.

After retiring from farming, he moved from his family farm to Octavia and began a passion of gardening. Gene enjoyed sharing his produce with the local nursing homes, schools, clergy, senior center and was often seen sitting at farmers markets visiting with others.

He was a lifelong member of Presentation Catholic Church and the David City Knights of Columbus and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gun shows, sports and spending time with his family. Many remember Gene from sitting at countless Aquinas activities.

Gene is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Christine) Zegers of Lincoln and Robert (Deanna) Zegers of Bellwood; sister-in-law, Jeannie Zegers of Octavia; 15 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews which he was like a grandfather to; and several foster nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis (Elaine) Zegers and Duane Zegers; and sister, Constance (Darrel) Sabatka.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel David City in charge of arrangements.