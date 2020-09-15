Gerald "Gary" E. Rountree
June 27, 1956-September 1, 2020
Gerald "Gary" E. Rountree, 64, of David City, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at David Place in David City.
A graveside service at David City Cemetery was held on Friday, Sept. 4, with Rev. Dan Spearow officiating.
Gary Eugene Rountree was born on June 27, 1956, at Red Oak, Iowa, to James and Joyce (Crawford) Rountree. He lived at Emerson, Iowa, and attended Nishna Valley Schools in Hastings, Iowa until the summer of 1973, when his family moved to David City. Gary graduated from David City High School in 1974.
On June 11, 1983, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Gary was united in marriage to Ruth Zeilinger of David City. Gary worked at Henningson Foods for 13 years, Reznicek Electric for over nine years and for Filter Care of David City for 20 years.
Gary's greatest pride and joy was his woodworking. He would spend many hours in his shop working on different wood projects. He also enjoyed sports, especially football. Gary enjoyed teasing everyone, but especially his nieces and nephews.
Gary is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Chip Rountree of Fairmont; mother, Joyce Rountree of David City; his siblings: sister, Toni (Larry) Krepel of Columbus, brother, Bill Rountree of David City, and sister, Tammy (John) Fehrer of West Point; sister-in-law, Jeannie (Mike) Hecker and brother-in-law, Brian (Beth) Zeilinger.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Steve Rountree; grandparents: Willy Rountree, Helen and Frank Jarrot, Wayne and Mildred "Millie" Crawford; and parents-in-law, Vern and Margaret Zeilinger.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
