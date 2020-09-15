× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine "Geri" Coufal

March 19, 1938-September 5, 2020

Geraldine "Geri" Coufal, 82, of David City, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, with Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Geraldine Coufal was born on March 19, 1938, on the farm near Brainard, to Joseph J. and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal. She lived her entire life in the Butler County area. Geraldine worked at Henningsen Foods of David City for several years. She enjoyed embroidery, music and spending time with family. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in David City. Geraldine was a private person, but treasured her family and friends, especially little children and infants when they would come to visit.

Geraldine is survived by her brother, Ted Coufal of Brainard; sisters, Florence (Gilbert) Kobza of Seward and Sally Vandenberg of Brainard; sister-in-law, Marcy Coufal of Seward; and several nieces and nephews.