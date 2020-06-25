Glenna Chapek
Feb. 25, 1949-June 20, 2020
Glenna F. Chapek, 71, of Bruno, died June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Parish Rosary was held on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with a private family funeral Mass held on Wednesday, June 24 also at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno. Burial was in St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Glenna was born on Feb. 25, 1949, at Laurel to Ernest and Margaret (Hayward) Allen. She attended local grade school, and in 1967, graduated from Coleridge High School. She went on to be certified as a nurse's aide in which she worked in the nursing home setting, including several years at David Place.
Glenna married Kenneth Chapek on Aug. 19, 1977 at Lincoln. He passed away in 2019.
Glenna loved to garden and work outside, especially when she lived on the farm. She would tend to all the animals, including all cattle that she had individually named. She was a cancer survivor and a big supporter of the Relay for Life. She collected angels, enjoyed polka music, and helped out with many church activities. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Glenna is survived by her step-daughter, Deb (Warren) Jensen of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Kathy Ptacek of Bruno and Gail Chapek of David City; four grandchildren, Josh Leiting, Emmalee Hall, Tailia Hall and Xander Novak; one great-grandchild, Jace Leiting; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny; daughter, Tami Hall; sister, Karen Allen; brother, Duane Allen; mother and father-in-law, Sally and Adolph Chapek; and brothers-in-law, Adrian Chapek and Louie Ptacek.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
