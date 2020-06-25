× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glenna Chapek

Feb. 25, 1949-June 20, 2020

Glenna F. Chapek, 71, of Bruno, died June 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Parish Rosary was held on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with a private family funeral Mass held on Wednesday, June 24 also at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno. Burial was in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Glenna was born on Feb. 25, 1949, at Laurel to Ernest and Margaret (Hayward) Allen. She attended local grade school, and in 1967, graduated from Coleridge High School. She went on to be certified as a nurse's aide in which she worked in the nursing home setting, including several years at David Place.

Glenna married Kenneth Chapek on Aug. 19, 1977 at Lincoln. He passed away in 2019.