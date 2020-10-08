Greg Meysenburg

February 2, 1945- October 2, 2020

Greg Meysenburg, 75, of David City, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Arrangements pending with Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.

A memorial mass will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with Rev. Jim Meysenburg, Celebrant, officiating. An open casket visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 1-5 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. No family will be present at the visitation.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for future designation

Greg was born on Feb. 2, 1945, in David City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Leonarda (Vanderbroek) Meysenburg. He attended Marietta and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. Following graduation he joined the United States Army.