Greg Meysenburg
February 2, 1945- October 2, 2020
Greg Meysenburg, 75, of David City, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.
Arrangements pending with Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with Rev. Jim Meysenburg, Celebrant, officiating. An open casket visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 1-5 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. No family will be present at the visitation.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for future designation
Greg was born on Feb. 2, 1945, in David City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Leonarda (Vanderbroek) Meysenburg. He attended Marietta and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. Following graduation he joined the United States Army.
On Oct. 30, 1965 Greg married Margaret (Mag) Rerucha at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. They built their life together in David City. Greg was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Greg farmed his whole life near Butler County, Nebraska. He also worked for the Butler County Sheriff's Department, Butler County Weed District and owned G and M Seed Cleaning.
Greg's passions were for his faith, family and friends. He took much pride in his grandchildren, including following their activities whether it be sports, 4H, academic or just everyday life happenings.
He is survived by his wife, Mag of David City; daughter, Cindy Petree of David City; son, Troy (Amy) of Osceola; daughter, Sherri Meysenburg of David City; son, Bryan (Robin) of DavidCity; nine grandchildren, Kyle and Natalie Petree, Taylor, Tori, and Trae Meysenburg, Sierra, Coy, Zane and Heston Meysenburg; two sisters; Mary (Roger) Souchek of Hastings and Lori (Greg) Sabata of David City; six brothers, Ed (Rita) of David City, Ray of Seward, Marty (Noreen) of Omaha, Steve of David City, Barry (Patty) of David City and Fr. Jim of Lincoln, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Leonarda; his in-laws, Leonard and Georgia; infant sister Rose Marie; and brother, Don.
Kracl Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.