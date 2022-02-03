Gregory "Greg" Hurt

Gregory 'Greg' L. Hurt

May 10, 1947 - January 23, 2022

Gregory “Greg” L. Hurt, 74 of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Visitation is from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Wahoo.

He was born May 10, 1947, in Dwight, Nebraska, to James and Helen (Petrzilka) Hurt. He graduated from East Butler High School.

He worked in the parts department of Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska, before becoming disabled after a motorcycle accident.

Greg was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and he volunteered at the Wahoo Senior Center. He enjoyed drinking coffee with friends, playing cards, grilling and watching Husker football.

Greg is survived by his son, Dana (Nichole) Hurt of Wahoo; grandson, Peyton Hurt; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Hurt; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Hurt; and siblings, Marlene Rezac, James Hurt, Mary Lou Chubb and Wilma Vavra.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.