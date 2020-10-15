Harlen Lyons

Harlen R. Lyons

January 24, 1934-October 7, 2020

Harlen R. Lyons, 86, of David City, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home in David City.

Memorials can be directed toward family wishes for later designation.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Chermok Funeral Home. Rosary was on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with funeral Mass following afterward at 10 a.m. With COVID precautions in place, ALL attending the rosary and the Mass will be required to wear masks. Interment was in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Harlen Raymond Lyons was born on Jan. 24, 1934 in Clearwater, Nebraska, to David and Adele (Brockmoller) Lyons. Harlen attended school in Clearwater until the family moved to Herman, Nebraska, in 1941. The family then moved to David City in 1947, where he graduated from Marietta High School in 1952. After high school, Harlen enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. While deployed, he worked as a trained mechanic. Upon his honorable discharge, Harlen married Patricia Rerucha on June 13, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City after knowing her since high school. Four children were born to this union.