Harold Kunkee

Harold E. Kunkee

January 6, 1930 - December 4, 2022

Harold E. Kunkee, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 4, 2022.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Havelock United Methodist Church, 4140 N. 60th St. Visitation was one hour before service.

He was born Jan. 6, 1930, at David City, Nebraska, to Albert and Edna (Jones) Kunkee. He grew up on a farm and was a graduate of David City High School.

In 1952, Harold served in the U.S. Army in front of the Main Line of Resistance as a signalman in Korea. He was a Goodyear employee for 36 years, retiring in 1991. Harold was a member of Havelock United Methodist Church, Lincoln Amateur Radio Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Amateur radio was an important way that Harold, K0KTZ, served his community. Through the Lincoln Amateur Radio club, he contributed as an FCC Volunteer Examiner, and provided communications for the Toy-a-Thon, the Lincoln Marathon and the StormWatch. He was honored in 1994 and 2016 with the Lifetime Achievement Award and always loved helping people become involved in ham radio.

Harold is survived by his wife, Joan; son, David; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; grandchildren, John and Leah, all of Manhattan Beach, California; sister, Dolores Zimmer of Wheaton, Minnesota; and brother Lyle Kunkee of Clarkson, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his infant son; sisters, Lola Mastera and Lois Hall; and brother, Wesley Kunkee.

Memorials to Havelock United Methodist Church.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.