Hattie Pabian

Hattie E. Pabian

April 18, 1931-June 16, 2020

Hattie E. Pabian, 89, of David City, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in David City. The Rev. Jay Buhman will officiate. A controlled visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church, with a rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church near Morse Bluff.

Hattie was born April 18, 1931, to Cyril and Barbara (Brousek) Vyhlidal on a farm near Morse Bluff. On Nov. 22, 1949, she married Frank Pabian, Sr. Hattie worked as a bartender in North Bend and waitressed around the Snyder and Schuyler area most of her life, as well as caring for her children.

Hattie loved to travel and was able to make it to all 50 states. She loved to dance and listen to polka music. She was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in David City, VFW Auxiliary in Morse Bluff, and the Eagle's in Schuyler.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Nick) Hein; sons, Duane (Pam) Pabian and Daniel (Sue) Pabian; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.