Helen Arps-Fencl
March 30, 1930-March 24, 2020
Helen Arps-Fencl, 89, of Linwood, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at david place in David City.
Memorials can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie or to the Linwood Volunteer Fire Dept. Memorials and cards can be mailed to Svoboda Funeral Home P.O. Box 267 Schuyer, NE 68661. Helen's family asks that those wishing to send plants and flowers refrain from sending arrangements until the memorial service is held at a later date.
With the current Covid-19 regulations, the family service and burial (held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30 at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Abie), will be live-streamed to the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SvobodaFH. Those wishing to attend the service will be asked to stay in their car, as only the immediate family will be at the graveside. A public memorial Mass and luncheon will be scheduled for a later date. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so on the Svoboda Funeral Home website, by clicking on the Tribute Wall tab.
Helen Arps-Fencl was born on March 30, 1930 on the family farm near Prague, to John and Rose (Steinbach) Vanek. She graduated from Prague High School in 1947, and attended Midland College in Fremont. She taught in several country schools in Saunders and Butler County.
Helen married Vernon Arps on Feb. 14, 1950, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. She was a devoted member of the Altar Society and taught C.C.D. there for 25 years. Helen was a member of the Abie District 25 School Board for several years, and was the leader of the Abie Busy Beaver 4-H Club for 30 years. She was also a member of the Butler County ARC Board and served on the Butler County Election Board. Vernon and Helen were co-owners of Arps Sand, Gravel and Redi-Mix. After Vernon's passing, Helen married Leonard Fencl in 1991.
She enjoyed many hobbies which included quilting, sewing, ceramics, stained glass and cemetery research. Helen's special love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard of David City; children: Pam (Jerry) Stearley of Lincoln, Alan (Trish) Arps of Schuyler, Mark (Diane) Arps of Schuyler, and Janet Anderson of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren: Branden (Steff) Arps, Andy (Kady) Arps, Craig (Jessica) Arps, Deanna (Derek) Beck, Matt Arps, Chris (Melissa) Arps, Stephanie (Branden) Levander, Nick (Melissa) Arps, Robin and Amy Stearley, Eric (fiancé Chloe Johnson) Anderson, Ryan and Victoria Anderson; great-grandchildren: Enyssa, Jayda, Nolan, Korbin, Kia, Grant, and Max Arps, Brooklynn Levander, Paxton and Xander Arps, Regan Beck, Grey and Flynn Arps, Isaac Callicoatt, and Jade Bartek; brother, John Vanek; sister, Clara Schrader; stepchildren: Pam (Mike) Fernandez, Michaela (Bud) Becker, and John (Marji) Fencl; step-grandchildren: Stephanie, Micah, and Josiah Fernandez, Amanda and Cayla McManaman, Buddy Becker, Lindsey, Matthew and Jeremy Fencl, Jill (Michele) Stogdill, Brian (Morgan) Prochaska; step-great-grandchildren: Kendyl and Landon Stogdill, Kaylei, Bryce, Kiersten, Kynleigh, Emma Joseph, and Paisley Prochaska, Otto Becker, Alijah and Kai Enriquez, and Gianni Fencl.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vernon in 1989; daughter, Victoria in 1985; stepdaughter, Susan McManaman; sisters, Christi Franta and Elaine Blum; brothers: Rudy, Richard, Ed and Milo Vanek.
