Helen Duffek

April 12, 1930 - August 15, 2023

Helen Catherine (Kobza) Duffek was born on April 12, 1930, in Brainard, Nebraska, to Emil and Elizabeth (Duhon) Kobza and passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years, 4 months and 3 days.

Helen grew up around the Brainard area and attended Brainard country school. After high school, she worked at the local telephone company and many other local businesses throughout the years. On April 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard J. Duffek and to this union five children were born. The couple then ran a dairy farm and raised chickens for numerous years. In 2008, the couple moved from their farm to Bee, Nebraska, where they resided for many years. Helen was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Altar Society and was also a lifelong member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, and cooking for her family. Her true passion was working in her rose garden. Helen often took her roses to many special events and was known for her beautiful roses. In her younger years, she was involved in the church choir and often sang for numerous special events.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard J. Duffek; son, Richard A. Duffek.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children and their spouses: Judy (Bruce) Barber of Lincoln; Daniel Duffek of Council Bluffs; Mark (Teresa) Duffek of Dwight; James Duffek of Bee; grandchildren: Tony (Kelly) Duffek, Drew Duffek, Jerod (JonAnn) Duffek, Andrea (Jeremy) Schulzkump, Stazy (Jory) Shay, Jordyn Duffek; great-grandchildren, McKena and Owen Duffek, Cole and Lane Schulzkump, AnnaBelle Duffek, Zayden Shay, Odin Duffek. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Helen.

A visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A Rosary was prayed on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service and interment was at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee.