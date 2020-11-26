Helen Hough

August 16, 1926 - November 21, 2020

Helen Hough, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus. She was a resident at Meridian Gardens since July 2013.

For service information, please go to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

Helen Marie Hough was born Aug. 26, 1926, in rural Butler County to Anton T. and Mildred (Nekl) Rerucha. Helen attended Country School through 8th grade. Her family then moved to Rising City where she attended high school until her junior year. The family moved then moved to Bellwood where she graduated from Bellwood High School in 1943. After high school, Helen worked for the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha. She advanced to head cashier for the hotel. Helen would travel, by bus, from Omaha to Schuyler every weekend, where Everette would pick her up. Hellen married to Everette Hough on Jan. 19, 1949, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. She became a homemaker after she got married.

She was a member of the Bellwood St. Peter's PCCW and Alter Society and the Bellwood Volunteer Fire Department fire auxiliary.