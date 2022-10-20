Helen Jisa

Helen A. Jisa

June 29, 1923 - October 10, 2022

Helen A. Jisa was born near Yanka (a train stop near David City) on June 29, 1923, to John and Anna (Ratkovec) Janousek. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Brainard High School. She attended summer school at the University of Nebraska to obtain her teaching certificate. Helen taught school in Buffalo Head and Oak Creek schools prior to her marriage to Lad R. Jisa on Jan. 12, 1944, at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard. They lived on the home farm until moving to their new home in Dwight. Helen was very instrumental in the startup of Jisa Dairy, which she took pride in feeding the new baby calves and milking cows twice a day, including all the bookwork for the dairy. Helen was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, a 4-H leader, Altar Society office, member of the Dwight Good Neighbors Extension Club, FFA chapter mother and Dwight American Legion Auxiliary. She hosted foreign exchange students from Canada and Venezuela and hosted many seminarians when Dwight held the annual Totus Tuus program. She loved to sew. She embroidered and hand quilted several quilts. She also canned vegetables from her huge garden and loved to work in her flower garden. She took pride in cooking many meals, especially at harvest time. She loved to garage sale, attend her children's school events and watch Husker football.