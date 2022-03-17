Helen Taylor

Helen Ilene Taylor

July 8, 1918 - March 10, 2022

Helen Ilene Taylor, 103, of David City, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at david place in David City.

Helen Ilene Taylor was born on the farm near Garrison, Nebraska, on July 8, 1918, to Roy and Clara (Haviland) Clymer.

She attended grade school at District 21 and went to graduate from David City High School in 1936. During her junior year in high school, her mother passed away so Ilene became the family housekeeper and cook for her four younger siblings.

On Feb. 20, 1939, she married Albert Taylor at St. Luke's United Methodist Parsonage. Three children, Jan, Don and Dick, were born to this union. They stayed on the farm west of David City until moving to town in 1974. She was known for her excellent pies. Ilene was a life-long member of St, Luke's Church, a past member of the Senior Center Board, the Helping Hand Club and a local 4-H Club. She worked at Dales Electronics from 1955 until her retirement in 1978.

After retirement, Albert and Ilene participated in activities at the Senior Center, delivered Meals on Wheels and in church functions. They traveled extensively, even to England to visit Albert's relatives.

Ilene is survived by her sons, Don (Jo) Taylor of David City and Dick (Judy) Taylor of Juanita; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Reed of Littleton, Colorado; one brother, George (Bev) Clymer of David City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert in 1991; daughter, Jan Mackey; brother, Forrest Clymer; sisters, Ferne Furrer, Mary Louise Coyan and Kathryn Lang; and one great-granddaughter, Kenan Mackey.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials can be given for St. Luke's Church, David City Cemetery or The Senior Center.