Helen Patricia Vodicka

May 9, 1942 - December 31, 2022

Helen grew up in the Ulysses area and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1959. She was valedictorian of her class. Helen married John Vodicka in Ulysses, Nebraska, and had 10 kids. She worked on the farm and then at Vishay in Columbus for 20 years. Helen always looked forward to spending time with her family. She ventured on many boys' trips with her sons to Las Vegas (many times) and to New Orleans. Her sisters' trips with her daughters enjoyed time in Nashville, Wisconsin Dells, St. Josephs, Missouri, and one sister and sisters-in-law trip to Riverside, Iowa. She always enjoyed watching her grandkids participate in their chosen activities and was always ready to go to the next event. She loved her cookbooks, sewing clothes for her children and crocheting. She also enjoyed going to farmer's markets and antique stores. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the Eagle's Nest working Keno, making desserts and visiting with everyone. She always had the best parking spot “Reserved for Helen Vodicka.” Mom, grandma…until we meet again.