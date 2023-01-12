Helen Patricia Vodicka
May 9, 1942 - December 31, 2022
Helen Patricia Vodicka was born on May 9, 1942, in Seward, Nebraska, to Thomas and Anna (Lukassen) Timoney and departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 80 years, 7 months and 22 days.
Helen grew up in the Ulysses area and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1959. She was valedictorian of her class. Helen married John Vodicka in Ulysses, Nebraska, and had 10 kids. She worked on the farm and then at Vishay in Columbus for 20 years. Helen always looked forward to spending time with her family. She ventured on many boys' trips with her sons to Las Vegas (many times) and to New Orleans. Her sisters' trips with her daughters enjoyed time in Nashville, Wisconsin Dells, St. Josephs, Missouri, and one sister and sisters-in-law trip to Riverside, Iowa. She always enjoyed watching her grandkids participate in their chosen activities and was always ready to go to the next event. She loved her cookbooks, sewing clothes for her children and crocheting. She also enjoyed going to farmer's markets and antique stores. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time at the Eagle's Nest working Keno, making desserts and visiting with everyone. She always had the best parking spot “Reserved for Helen Vodicka.” Mom, grandma…until we meet again.
She is survived by nine children, 27 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, Janet (Mark) Hruska of Ulysses (Ryan, Eric, Anthony Hruska and Michaela Wachal); Beverly (Tim) Nekl of Rising City (Stephanie Villalobos and Kelsey Nekl); Tom (Linda) Vodicka of Surprise (Devin and Kirk Vodicka); daughter-in-law, Juli Vodicka of Garrison (Daulton, Dahlia, Dylan, and Daren Vodicka); Dee Knudsen of Kearney, Missouri (Kyle, Kailee, Dustin, and Danielle Knudsen); Mark (Cindy) Vodicka of Lincoln (Catherine Doering and Jackson Vodicka); Todd (Summer) Vodicka of Bonsall, California (Sydney and Taylor Vodicka and Gavin and Coral Gonzalez); D.J, (Jill) Vodicka of Lincoln (Abigail, Blake, and Anna Vodicka); John Paul Vodicka of Surprise; and Kenny (Blair) Vodicka of Greenwood, Missouri (Tyler and Camden Vodicka). She is also survived by her siblings, Lois Semin, Rita Shipley, Ted Timoney and Betty Phillips; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary and Kate; son-in-law, Ken Knudsen; and son, James Vodicka.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Helen.