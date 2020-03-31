Henrietta Kay

Henrietta C. "Peg" Kay

December 30, 1925-March 28, 2020

Henrietta C. "Peg" Kay, 94, of David City, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to current state mandates, a private funeral Mass with immediate family only was held at St. Mary's Church, David City with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials in care of the family.

Henrietta was born in David City on Dec. 30, 1925, to Henry and Anna C. (Meysenburg) Lukassen. She attended St. Mary's Grade School, David City and Holy Trinity Grade School in Brainard. She graduated from Brainard High School in 1943. She was known as Peg most of her life. After high school, Peg trained as a railroad telegrapher. She worked for the Union Pacific and Santa Fe Railroads, retiring in 1953. She married Cliff Kay on Oct. 13, 1954, in Hinton, Oklahoma, and trained as a court reporter, working in several courtrooms in the Oklahoma area for many years.

Peg is survived by her four sisters: Kathleen "Kate" Martin, Doris Wrede and Phyllis Lukassen, all of David City, and Carol Reznicek of Surprise; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.